A split vote Tuesday approved the map redistricting Gila County’s supervisor districts. Supervisors Steve Christensen, D-1, and Woody Cline, D-3, voted to approve Map 2 Mod 1, with Tim Humphrey, D-2, voting against the map.
Christensen and Cline said their choice provided the most balance regarding population. Humphrey preferred Map 8TLS15.
The minimal public input in the last go-round included two comments also expressing a preference for Map 8TLS15, which would give them representation from Humphrey as opposed to Cline.
The supervisors gave unanimous approval of the Community College District Map 5, which was recommended by the district’s board.
The three also were unanimous in dissolving the redistricting committee and expressing thanks to all the members and staff who assisted them. Members of the committee were, from Payson, Robert Hershberger, Mary Marshall, James Muhr, Carla Raymond, Larry Stephenson and Gerald Woodward; from Globe, Tanner Hunsaker, Jose Medina, Judy Moorhead, Mickie Nye, Mike Pastor and Sherry Rice
Mac Feezor, who facilitated the redistricting work, was also recognized. He took part in the 2011 committee, so was able to show the new committee the ropes and guide them through the process.
The new district map goes into effect January 2023.
