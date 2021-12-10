Gila County is starting the long process of revising three critical ordinances — right of way, grading and drainage.
It hired Mountain Standard, Inc. at the Dec. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting with a contract of $67,800, with a contingency of 25%. The contract total is $84,750 to review and rewrite the county’s grading, drainage and right of way ordinances. The firm is based in Payson and is owned and operated by Cynthia Romance, CEO, and Andy Romance.
Tom Goodman, with the county’s public works department, said, “Hiring a consultant to update Gila County ordinances will provide a different perspective as they research other county ordinances and get to know Gila County as a whole. The proposal for each ordinance is reasonable and an estimated time frame for completion is approximately six months from the Notice to Proceed date.”
Staff is adding an owner contingency of 25% for the overall contract for unforeseen challenges.
The board approved the contract, but both Woody Cline, District 3, and Steve Christensen, District 1, questioned why county staff was not undertaking the project. Homero Vela, assistant county manager, said with all the projects Public Works has at hand — the Tonto Creek bridge for one — it is more efficient to have a consultant do the work.
Christensen said in the future he would like to see staff handle ordinance and policy revisions rather than contracting out the work.
“I am adamant about us doing our own ordinance and policies,” Cline said. He subsequently opposed the award, while Christensen and Tim Humphrey, District 2, and chair of the BOS, approved.
