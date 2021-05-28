Gila County is juggling 37 building projects, including major undertakings like the new complex in Payson and the multi-million dollar animal care and control facility in Globe, and plenty of smaller jobs.
The county has had several design projects for building remodels and construction in the past several years and to ensure that small remodel projects remain on schedule, staff would prefer to engage at least two firms for these remodel projects, explained Homero Vela, assistant county manager, when he brought the request to the Gila County Board of Supervisors at its May 4 meeting.
He said the total design costs would be no more than $100,000 per project. Out of five firms that answered request for qualifications, two were chosen, Canyon Country Design, Inc., and GH2 Architects.
“By entering into a contract with each of these companies, it is anticipated that projects will stay on schedule,” Vela said.
He said the contract amount would not exceed $100,000 per year, adding staff doubts that the companies will reach that threshold with the current list of planned projects.
Having more than one on-call company will enable staff to have drawings readily available for remodeling or construction, Vela said.
“This should speed up the process for future remodeling or building projects,” he said.
Canyon Country Design’s Caryn Paige, who is in Young, has worked with the county before and is familiar with many past projects and plans for future projects, Vela explained.
GH2 Architects has extensive experience working with government entities, Vela said.
The board approved the contracts.
