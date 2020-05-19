The COVID-19 outbreak may have slowed the $10 million improvement plan for Gila County facilities, but it hasn’t stopped it. Assistant county manager Homero Vela gave the board of supervisors a progress report on the facilities work.
The county has remodeled a building at 112 W. Cedar Lane in Payson to house the probation department and house a teen center. Work started on June 14 and finished Dec. 12.
Most of the work was performed in-house with maintenance and probation personnel. The cost of the building, plus closing costs, was $289,000 with $140,000 budgeted for the remodel. The actual cost was $160,302. Probation Division Special Revenue Funds covered the over-budget costs.
A grand opening and dedication ceremony took place Feb. 25. Less than a month later, the teen center had to close as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 on the recommendation of the county health department. Staff planned to meet Monday, May 18, to determine when the facility might reopen, according to Steven Lessard, Gila County chief probation officer.
The bigger picture
The $9.96 million in proposed capital improvements include $5.1 million in the Payson area and $4.85 in the Globe area.
Besides the probation division project, the Payson area plans include:
• Remodeling the old NAPA Building on West Main to accommodate the health department — $200,000
• Remodeling the sheriff’s substation and jail — $1.25 million
• Adding security to the property at 610 E. Hwy. 260 — $20,000; and moving several county services there — community services, cooperative extension and information technology
• Demolishing the structures occupied by community services, cooperative extension and information technology offices in the county complex on West Frontier and South Colcord — $550,000
• Building a new facility for the courts, board of supervisors and space for other elected officials, designated as the New Payson Multi-Purpose Complex — $4.8 million
Northern Gila County Health Building (old NAPA on West Main) Project
The remodel comprises 3,000 square feet. It will house the health department, WIC and animal control offices. The floor and roof must be replaced, and the interior remodeled.
Work started Jan. 21 and is to be completed by October. Reconstruction is in progress and is approximately 30% complete.
Payson Sheriff’s Office Remodel
The remodel will consist of 7,340 square feet. The administration offices will be remodeled; the booking area, the kitchen and laundry will be relocated.
The project design is scheduled to start in October, with work beginning in January 2021.
Both Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor and chair of the BOS, and Tommie Martin, District 1 supervisor, suggested the Payson Sheriff’s Office project start sooner than scheduled.
“This needs to be done sooner rather than later,” Cline said.
“We need to finish what we’ve got started, but we need to make the changes to the Payson Sheriff’s Office as soon as we can. It’s critical,” Martin said.
New Payson Multi-Purpose Complex
The multi-purpose complex will be 11,000 square feet. It will house the board of supervisors offices and boardroom, recorder’s office, assessor’s office, and offices for the treasurer and school superintendent. This complex will also function as a superior court jury trial location. The project also includes building a sally port at the current Payson jail and a sally port at the new facility. A sally port is a secure, controlled entryway.
The design is scheduled for completion by August, with construction starting in November and completed by September 2021. Vela said the design is approximately 30% complete. The county’s capital improvements fund and a bond will cover the project cost.
Part of the complex includes improving regional drainage, a project that is estimated to cost $1 million, but is to be a joint venture with the Town of Payson and the Northern Gila County Sanitary District.
As things exist, a 609-acre watershed, known as the West Bonita Street basin area, flows into American Gulch. It is in the center of the project area. It encompasses the southern portion of the Payson North residential subdivision, the commercial properties along State Route 87 south of the intersection with State Route 260, and adjacent residential areas.
Vela said the existing drainage system is a combination of open channels and underground culverts. The capacity of the drainage system is significantly undersized, resulting in surface runoff. During heavy rainfall events, the surface runoff affects traffic along 87 and poses the risk of flooding for residents and commercial and government buildings in the downstream section of the basin area.
Design on the drainage project starts this month, with construction scheduled to begin in August and be completed by October. County, town and sanitary district staff are working with an engineering firm on the scope of work for the project.
GLOBE PROJECTS
Michaelson Building Remodel — $300,000
The two-story remodel consists of 7,000 square feet. The Michaelson building will be turned into a business hub — an incubator for starting small businesses; providing workspace for single-employee operations, such as architects; etc. The project is being completed in cooperation with the City of Globe, Freeport-McMoRan and Capstone Mining. Most of the remodel will be completed in-house with the assistance of Arizona Department of Corrections inmate labor.
The remodel is in progress and should be completed by May 2021. The total county commitment is $100,000 and the project partners are contributing $200,000. Design is underway; the bid for asbestos removal complete; and structural engineering evaluation is ongoing.
Globe Jail Renovation — $1 million
The renovation will consist of 26,000 square feet. The roof will be replaced and the HVAC will be modernized. The work is starting this month and should be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.
New Globe Animal Shelter — $3 million
The new animal shelter will be 7,481 square feet, plus a 730 square feet sally port. It will have 27 dog kennels; 20 cat cages; and be equipped to function as an animal shelter of this size, including a surgical suite, sally port, administrative offices, greeting and adoption rooms, washer and dryer area, animal bathing, food storage, etc.
It is at the Gila County Fairgrounds. The design is to be completed by July, with construction starting in September and completed by May 2021. The design work is about 30% complete.
Cline asked staff to investigate selling the 30 acres the county owns across from the EAC-Payson campus. “It’s worth a lot of money, which will go a long way in paying off these projects.”
County manager James Menlove said the staff would start the process of having the property appraised.
