A program to give students summer work experience is growing in popularity.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors heard a recap of its Summer Youth Employment Program at its Dec. 17 meeting.
Started the summer of 2017, the program had 19 participants its first year; 33 took part in 2018; and the number jumped to 37 in 2019, with more youngsters wanting to work.
The participants are paid $11 per hour and work a 40-hour week. Most do a six-week program, but a few county offices held onto their workers longer, according to Cathy Melvin, executive assistant to BOS Chairman and District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, who made the presentation.
To line up jobs for young people, the county does outreach to cities and towns during January and February and also taps its own departments to see if any have a need for youth workers in the summer. They seek potential applicants in schools and through community groups and via Facebook.
The county makes intergovernmental agreements with the towns taking part in the program. Its human resources department staff posts the openings and tracks applicants starting in April. Applicants are interviewed and placements made.
During the 2019 season of the Summer Youth Employment Program, participants worked from June 10 through July 24. The first day “on the job” was actually spent in orientation and training in “soft skills” or appropriate workplace behavior. The last day on the job, the county treated the young people to breakfast, lunch and programs by several speakers, plus each was given a $25 gift certificate, which the county secured with funds donated by Resolution Copper, Melvin said.
The program’s future includes: implementing supervisor orientations; more soft skills training; outreach to school districts as potential worksites; and outreach to larger employers as partners for new employee training and sponsors for the program.
Melvin said it is not known if private business can take part, so the county attorney is investigating whether they can expand the program into the private sector and continue with the county’s oversight.
