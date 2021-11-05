Payson and Globe teen councils could see an infusion of $350,000 over the next five years. The Gila County Department of Health and Emergency Services asked the Board of Supervisors to approve two grant applications to the Arizona Department of Health Services Nov. 2.
Michael O’Driscoll, director of health and emergency services, said the county already has two teen councils that have worked with the county health department in addressing teen tobacco use and have been successful in reducing its use over the years.
The $250,000 Youth Councils grant would provide youth in Gila County an additional opportunity to explore opportunities to create community change outside of tobacco prevention while building on the success of current coalitions.
Gila County will oversee each youth council to ensure the diversity of the population is represented and is inclusive of all young people with diverse experiences and personalities including but not limited to race/ethnicity, sexual orientation, special health care needs, educational attainment, disengaged youth, economic level, social class, and religion by identifying an adult adviser for each group.
Youth involved in the youth council will complete an annual action plan, meet no less than quarterly during the year, and will plan, implement, and participate in a minimum of three community service-learning activities per year, structured using the PARC Process: Preparation, Action, Reflection, and Celebration.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department will contract with the Arizona Department of Health Services to develop two functional youth councils with eight to 10 youth members in southern and northern Gila County to focus on public health topic areas impacting adolescents specifically: suicide prevention, bullying prevention, sexual health, promoting annual adolescent well visits, injury prevention, and/or promoting preventive dental visits.
O’Driscoll said Gila County leads the state in teen pregnancies and has for the last four to five years, so it is seeking the second ADHS grant of $100,000, for a Teen Pregnancy Prevention Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP). The ADHS Bureau of Women’s and Children’s Health oversees the Teen Prevention Program, which includes Abstinence Plus and Abstinence Education projects. These programs work together toward the common goal of reducing teen pregnancy, teen births, and sexually transmitted infections among adolescents.
Major disparities between Arizona’s racial and ethnic groups persist with Hispanic, American Indian and African American females, 19 years or younger, accounting for the highest pregnancy rates. To combat this, PREP educates youth on adulthood preparation topics, such as healthy relationships, parent-child communication, and financial literacy.
The program targets youth, ages 10 to 19, who are homeless, in foster care, live in rural areas or in geographic areas with high teen birth rates, or come from racial or ethnic minority groups, as well as pregnant and parenting youth.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department will utilize PREP in high-risk youth populations in Gila County in local schools and community-based settings. Evidence-based core curricula like Love Notes, which is already being conducted in Gila County schools and at least three Adulthood Preparation subjects, which include healthy relationships, healthy life skills, financial literacy, educational and career success, and adolescent development will be employed to decrease teen pregnancy in Gila County.
PREP also requires program providers to have Positive Youth Development characteristics that are physical and psychological safety, appropriate structure, supportive relationships, opportunities to belong, positive social norms, support for efficacy and mentoring, opportunities for skill-building, and integration of family, school and community efforts. The Gila County PREP Program will run five years.
When asked about the number of teen pregnancies by District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen, he explained the “number” is actually a percentage based on the county’s population.
