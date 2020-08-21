Gila County needs more help in the long-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckily, the county has received a $1.6 million dollar Expanded Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services to help pay for a full-time consultant that can assist with the Health and Emergency Management Department’s long-term response to the pandemic.
According to Michael O’Driscoll, director of the department, the grant will help leverage, and build upon, the county’s existing public health infrastructure that emphasizes the coordination and critical integration of disease investigation, epidemiology, contact tracing, and health information systems to maximize the public health impact of resources. The primary goals will be to create a fully implemented, scalable, and sustainable, comprehensive disease investigation, detection, surveillance, and rapid response section to the Health Emergency Operations Center.
To accomplish these, the department is seeking a consultant that can assist with the long-term response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The consultant will fill multiple full-time, in-person, on scene, COVID-19 incident support positions to include: incident command, logistics, and supply chain, and public information dissemination.
A heavy focus will be on the planning, development, and implementation of mass vaccinations and a long-term focus on recovery efforts, after-action reporting, and best practice implementation to prepare for future incidents. They will fund this project through February 2022 and will involve all aspects of the department’s current and future response.
State lobbyist
Besides a consultant, the county is also looking to hire a lobbyist to provide legislative advocacy at the local and state level for programs, projects, and legislation affecting Gila County.
County Manager James Menlove asked the supervisors to allow advertising for a request for proposals for lobbyist services.
Among the services: to provide legislative advocacy at the local and state level for programs, projects, and legislation that is of interest and affects Gila County.
“When the state mandates cost shifting initiatives, it is imperative that Gila County has representation at the local and state level to advocate on the behalf of the county. In addition to cost shifts, there are projects such as the Tonto bridge that require face-to-face meetings and presentations to provide information and education to legislators. A lobbyist has developed relationships and understands the legislative process to be an effective advocate for the county,” Menlove said.
Supervisor Woody Cline, District 3 and chair of the board, asked Menlove if this was a service the County Supervisors Association could provide. Menlove said they restrict the lobbying efforts of the CSA to those issues the membership designates as an interest to all or a majority of the counties. It cannot lobby on behalf of a single county.
“Every board member here has the ability to call our senators and representatives or go and see them face-to-face,” Cline said. He added he did not see the outcome justifying the cost, but also asked about having a lobbyist work on a case-by-case basis.
Deputy County Manager Jacque Sanders said she knew that some small counties work with a lobbyist on a case-by-case basis.
Cline said he did not have enough information.
Supervisor Tommie Martin, District 1, said, “It doesn’t hurt to advertise for requests for proposals. I know small counties that have banded together to have someone at the legislature on their behalf. It’s well worth looking at and talking to other counties to hear what they have to say.”
Martin and Supervisor Tim Humphrey, District 2, gave their approval to advertising for a request for proposals for a lobbyist to represent the county’s interest. Cline voted in opposition.
