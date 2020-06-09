The Gila County Sheriff’s Office has applied to the Arizona State Parks and Trails OHV Law Enforcement Equipment Grant program. It is seeking nearly $30,000 to purchase a 2020 Polaris Ranger with enclosure, transport trailer, winch, police equipment and mobile radio to assist in law enforcement and education patrols throughout Gila County.
The application, prepared by Sarah White, chief administrative officer for the GCSO, pointed out Gila County is 4,795 square miles with approximately 4% of it consisting of private property. There are more than a thousand miles of Forest Service roads and off-highway vehicle trails within the county’s boundaries.
Each weekend, from spring through fall, the county experiences a wave of visitors who bring large numbers of off-highway vehicles (OHV) to the area. Many of the Forest Service roads can only be accessed by an OHV to conduct law enforcement and education patrols. This boom in county visitors has placed an increased burden on the Gila County Sheriff’s Office to conduct patrols and law enforcement operations.
White said if the grant were awarded, the specialized vehicle would mostly be used in the Fossil Creek area.
The grant requires an in-kind match of $1,600, making the total project cost $31,521.97.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved the submission of the grant application at its June 2 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!