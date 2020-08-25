Upcoming tax bills for Gila County property owners are coming into focus.
At its Aug. 17 meeting, the board of supervisors approved the tax rates set by the school and special districts in the county.
There are two types of tax rates: primary and secondary. Primary tax rates fund government entities like municipalities and school districts, while secondary tax rates fund special districts and bond issues for major projects. Primary rates usually account for the majority of property tax rates in Arizona.
The bills for all property owners include taxes charged by the state and county, plus for the community college district, the library district and fire district assistance tax. These rates are based on the net assessed valuation of the entire county, $549,382,397.
The state rate of $0.4566 per $100 of assessed valuation is for school equalization. The State Equalization Formula is used for determining state funding to school districts and charters, according to information from the Arizona Department of Education. The formula serves two purposes — the state aid payment calculation and budget expenditure limit for districts.
The county property tax rate is $4.19 per $100 of assessed valuation and is for general purposes in Gila County, providing about 34% of the revenue for the general fund. The community college district rate is $0.9588. The state’s school equalization rate, the county’s general-purpose rate and the community college district rate are primary property taxes. The library district rate of $0.2425 and the fire district assistance rate of $0.1000 are secondary property taxes.
Added to these are taxes due the school district in which a property is located and any special districts serving the area.
The Payson Unified School District has a net assessed valuation of $284,756,241; its primary property tax rate is $3.7565 per $100 of assessed value; it also has a secondary tax rate of $1.65 for an override and bonds.
The Pine School District has a net assessed value of $69,826,707 and primary property tax rate of $4.6476 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Tonto Basin School District has a net assessed valuation is $14,752,190; its primary property tax rate is $6.8236.
Young School District has a net assessed value of $18,829,907 and a primary property tax rate of $6.5216.
Additionally, there is a secondary property tax charged in Payson of $0.0500 for the joint technology district arrangement with the Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT).
Fire district taxes are secondary property taxes and in northern Gila County the rates are $3.2500 for East Verde Park; $3.5000 for Pine-Strawberry; $3.2500 for Houston Mesa; $3.0500 for Christopher-Kohl’s; $3.2500 for Tonto Basin; $2.4839 for Gisela Valley; $2.3500 for Round Valley/Oxbow Estates; $1.6400 for Pleasant Valley; $3.2500 for Hellsgate; and $3.2500 for Water Wheel Fire and Medical.
Water district taxes are also secondary property taxes. The district rates approved on Aug. 17 were: Pine Strawberry, $1.3981; Pine Creek Canyon, $2.6500; Whispering Pines, $0.1916; Tonto Village, $1.6490.
Payson property owners within the Northern Gila County Sanitary District pay $1.0000 per $100 of assessed valuation as another secondary property tax.
Secondary property taxes are also paid for streetlight improvement districts in the northern Gila County communities of Pine, $0.1394 and East Verde Park, $0.2192.
Additionally, property owners in Payson pay a primary property tax rate of $0.3442 per $100 of assessed valuation. The community has a net assessed value of $202,319,188.
The town’s net assessed value is lower than the Payson school district’s because the school district encompasses more properties than does the town.
