The Town of Star Valley, through the efforts of both its staff and council, has a well-deserved reputation for fiscal responsibility. It has had a healthy reserve at the end of every budget year in recent memory.
Keeping town expenses low – there are only three full-time staff members – has been a large factor in those savings. It uses contracted services to fill the balance of its needs.
Gila County courts are contracted to handle the town’s cases. But since 2017 the two entities have been operating without an intergovernmental agreement for the services. The IGA in place for court services expired in April 2017 and, at that time, the Town of Star Valley had an outstanding $76,000 past due balance owed to Gila County, according to information provided at the July 23 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
The BOS was asked to approve a new IGA for the services with Star Valley. It was developed to take into consideration the actual costs to run the Magistrate Court administration instead of using per case fees. The new IGA also includes a clause for Star Valley to pay off the outstanding past due balance as of June 30, 2019 which amounted to $105,861. The new IGA was reviewed and approved by Judge Timothy Wright and also approved by the Town of Star Valley.
A calculation of the space, materials and services were identified, and all parties agreed to this method of valuation starting in FY 2019.
After asking if the past due amount would be paid in full or increments, and told since the town had already signed the IGA county staff expected payment to be made in full, the BOS approved the agreement.
