Woody Cline, supervisor for Gila County District 3, was named chairman of the Board of Supervisors May 3, replacing District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey. Steve Christensen, District 1 supervisor, will continue as vice chairman of the board.
District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey is out as chair of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
County Manager James Menlove brought the matter of electing a chairperson and vice chair of the Board of Supervisors to the regular May 3 meeting.
At the Jan. 5, 2021 the BOS elected Supervisor Tim Humphrey as its chair and Supervisor Steve Christensen as its vice-chair. Menlove said Humphrey was to serve 18 months, and that time had expired, making it necessary to name a chair and vice chair.
Christensen said he would serve in any capacity to which he was named.
District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline said it takes time to get acclimated to the work of the board and Christensen has only served for 18 months. He nominated himself to serve as the BOS chair and Christensen to continue to serve as vice chair.
His motion was approved 2 to 1, with Humphrey voting in opposition.
Despite voting against the motion, afterward Humphrey said he was happy to hand the reins over and start making motions and seconds to motions.
Cline begins his term of office after the May 3 Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting. Menlove said taking the post immediately would provide elected offices and county departments ample time to change the chairman’s name on all future documents to be presented to the BOS for approval.
