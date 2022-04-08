The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved providing the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens with $150,000. These funds will be distributed to senior centers around the county.
Northern Gila County will get funds for the Pine Senior Dining Center and the Payson Senior Center. The money primarily is used for the congregate meals programs and the Meals on Wheels service.
According to Ana Medina, director of the PGCSC attending the April 5 meeting of the board, Payson served 36,000 meals last year and Pine provided 2,486.
Before approving the funds the supervisors discussed revisiting the issue in the future. According to Woody Cline the amount has been awarded every year for the past five years. He wanted to know if the increasing prices of food and fuel was making an impact on the food services.
Medina said yes there has been an impact. Recently an additional $20,000 was given the Hayden Senior Center to supplement its budget so it could make it to the end of the fiscal year, but she added, she didn’t know that would be enough. While that has been the only supplemental award, she said the other centers are facing the same issues and have concerns about making ends meet.
The feeding programs also get funding from the federal government and assistance from the incorporated communities they serve.
