The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $500,000 to purchase seven vehicles at its Nov. 1 meeting. The purchases were made through the state contracting program due to new short ordering windows imposed by manufacturers in the last few years due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues.
The vehicles:
• A Ford F-550 Super Cab 4x4 chassis cab with an 11-foot steel crane body, from San Tan Ford, LLC for $121,497.60, for the Gila County General Services Globe Shop to use for field repairs as well as making for a more effective emergency response vehicle. It replaces C-083 a 2001 Dodge 1-Ton Flatbed which is 21 years of age with 55k miles. With the low mileage, C-083 will be re-purposed to the Buckhead Mesa Landfill.
• Two (2) New Ford Super Duty XL 4x4 6.2L, from San Tan Ford, LLC, for $135,781.26, for Gila County Buckhead Mesa Recycling & Landfill; one is being outfitted with a snowplow, 85-gal L-Shaped Transfer Tank Toolbox Combo with Fill-Rite 15GPM 12v DC Pump & Fill-Rite 800 C Analog meter, hose, and nozzle that would allow the Gila County Recycling and Landfill Management and Buckhead Mesa Landfill the ability to plow the road during winter events at Buckhead Mesa; the second will not have special equipment and will be used by Recycling and Landfill Administration.
The vehicles being replaced are a 2010 Ford 1/2 Ton 4x4, that is 12 years of age and has 120k miles; and a 2000 Ford Expedition, that is 22 years of age and has 130,000 miles. Both of the vehicles being replaced are costing the county in maintenance and repairs.
• A new 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4, 4-Door Commercial SSV from Courtesy Automotive for $76,814.69, with outfitting for Detention K-9 use, funded using Jail Enhancement Funds.
• Three (3) New 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4, 4 Door Commercial SSVs from Courtesy Automotive for $203,444.07, with outfitting for Sheriff’s Office K-9 use, funded using General Funds. These vehicles would replace three K-9 equipped units that are costing a lot of money in repairs and fuel and/or exceed two or more requirements for vehicle replacement.
