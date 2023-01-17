The Gila County Board of Supervisors has five public hearings on its agenda for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. Three have to do with liquor licenses and two of those are in Pine.
The BOS is asked to make a recommendation to the state regarding new liquor licenses for Pine Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop in Pine and Old County Inn, 3502 N. Hwy. 87, Pine. It is also asked to make a recommendation on transferring a liquor license for the Stage Coach Bar & Grill, Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.
Another public hearing focusing on the Pine-Strawberry area is on a conditional use permit application submitted by Kimberly Brennan for property at 5188 N. Hwy. 87, Strawberry The applicant wants a CUP to allow for a 15-foot, 3-inch rear setback where 20-feet is required, for an existing 9-foot by 16-foot office building, including a wood deck, that was constructed and placed by Brennan without a building permit or zoning approval.
The Gila County Community Development Department staff discovered on April 15, 2022, that a building was being built without a permit and Brennan was told to cease and desist with construction until a permit was obtained. After additional research by staff, it was also determined that the building was placed within the rear yard setback.
The zoning ordinance and building ordinance require a building permit and setback requirements. Two stop work orders were issued for this project.
Brennan stated she thought a permit was not required since this building is well under 200 square feet. She added she also thought the structure would be considered an accessory building, however since there is power connected, the Gila County Building Ordinance considers this habitable square footage. Brennan stated she has an irregularly shaped lot and she would like to modify what is considered the “rear” lot line.
The Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-1, with 1 commissioner absent, to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the Conditional Use Permit application at its November meeting, subject to the adherence of the conditions of approval:
• Kimberly Brennan or the current owner of the property must submit building plans for the 9-foot by 16-foot office building, including a wood deck, no later than 60 days from the Gila County Board of Supervisors’ decision.
A citizen participation meeting was held by Kimberly Brennan on Oct. 20, 2022, with four individuals in attendance. She also had contact with four other neighbors via phone or email, who did not attend the meeting.
Brennan stated there was one concern about traffic and she explained it was a one-person office to be used by herself, so there will be very little new traffic.
The subject property is currently zoned Commercial Two District.
The staff discovered during the review that an existing structure on the subject property received an Administrative Variance in 2009 for a 3.5-foot side yard setback. Staff is taking into consideration the method used then in determining the setbacks and the front, rear, and side of the property.
In reviewing and during the investigation, staff has determined that although the lot has an irregular shape, the current location of the office building violates the current zoning setbacks and was built without permits.
Staff recommended that the Commission deny the application but the Commission, on Nov. 17, 2022, voted 7-1 to recommend to the Board approval of the Conditional Use Permit application, with one commissioner absent.
The other public hearing is regarding a CUP sought by Harold and Mary Sens for property at 171 S. Starkey Lane, Tonto Basin, to allow for a 2-foot side setback on the southeast corner, where 7-feet is required, and a 3-foot-by-3-inch side setback on the southwest corner, where 7-feet is required, for an existing 12-foot-by-32-foot storage shed that was constructed and placed by the Sens without a permit.
The Gila County Community Development Department recommends that the Gila County Board of Supervisors deny the application.
In November 2021, the Sens requested a permit for a roof mount solar at 171 S. Starkey Lane, Tonto Basin. Staff inspected the property to see if all structures on the property were compliant and determined the storage shed on the property was constructed and electric service had been provided to the shed without a permit and the shed was placed within the side yard setbacks. Per the Sens, the 12-foot-by-32-foot wood storage shed was constructed about eight years ago.
The Sens advised that the wood storage shed has electrical power, and that a licensed electrical contractor did the work, without a building permit. They said that at the time they purchased the shed, they were informed by Graceland Buildings that no permit was required.
The zoning ordinance, building ordinance, and fire codes that were in place at the time the shed was placed would have required a building permit and setback requirements.
The Sens stated in their application that the building was placed in its current location, close to the fence, in order for a septic truck to drive into the yard and access the septic tank. The Sens stated it would be a hardship to move the structure to meet the required setback of 7 feet as required by the Gila County Ordinance. They advised if the shed were moved there would be no room for a truck to access the septic tank, two well-established trees may be destroyed, and it would be physically stressful as well as expensive due to their age as they could not do it themselves, and they are concerned that moving the shed could cause structural damage to the building. This parcel is zoned as General Unclassified District (GU).
On Nov. 17, 2022, the Commission voted 8-0 to recommend to the Board denial of the application, with one commissioner absent. The commission also recommended that if the board denied the application staff delay taking immediate enforcement action to give the Sens 180 days from the board’s decision to bring the 12-feet-by-32-feet storage shed into compliance.
A citizen participation meeting was held by the Sens on Aug. 22, 2022, with two individuals in attendance. They also spoke with eight other neighbors who did not attend the meeting. The Sens stated there were no concerns expressed by the neighbors.
In talking with septic companies and shed companies, staff was informed that septic truck access is not required as septic trucks use hoses for access and sheds of this type are made to be movable.
With an established principal use, accessory structures are subject to the required use district setbacks. The current location violates not only current zoning setbacks but also building and fire codes.
Staff recommended to the commission denial of this application. The Commission voted 8-0 to recommend to the Board denial of the application, with 1 commissioner absent. Staff also recommend to the board that it deny the application to ensure life safety standards.
Staff recommends that the board conduct the public hearing and after the public hearing deny the application, however, if the board determines to grant the application, staff recommends such granting be accompanied by adopting certain conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!