Michael Dahling owner of Old County Inn, Pine. The facility is seeking a new liquor license. A hearing on the matter is planned at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors has five public hearings on its agenda for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. Three have to do with liquor licenses and two of those are in Pine.

The BOS is asked to make a recommendation to the state regarding new liquor licenses for Pine Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop in Pine and Old County Inn, 3502 N. Hwy. 87, Pine. It is also asked to make a recommendation on transferring a liquor license for the Stage Coach Bar & Grill, Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.

