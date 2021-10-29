The Gila County Board of Supervisors heard an appeal Tuesday, Oct. 19, from Charles F. Seiverd about a judgment against him for zoning ordinance violations.
Hearing Officer Donald Voakes made the judgment against Seiverd in July.
A complaint was made about violations at 6240 W. Lamina Lane in Pine, which is owned by Gertrud E. Seiverd (deceased) and occupied by Charles F. Seiverd, Ms. Seiverd’s son.
Voakes issued a final judgment in July regarding the case, stating Seiverd violated county zoning ordinances. He was ordered to remove all inoperable vehicles, or store one inoperable vehicle in the rear yard or make all vehicles operable. Lamina Lane is considered the front yard; submit plans and get an issued a building permit for the elevated deck; remove and properly dispose of all junk, debris, and fire hazard from the property.
The judgment included a civil sanction of $200 and a daily fine of $100.
A pre-hearing site inspection was performed on July 21, 2021 and it was found the property remained in violation of Gila County Zoning Ordinance. By the time of Voakes’ final judgment, the total zoning violation fine was $5,400, consisting of a $100 daily fine and a civil sanction of $200.
At his hearing Oct. 19 Seiverd said he did not believe he violated any ordinances and there had been no issue with his property until a three-story house was built in the neighborhood. He said what the county designated as his front yard on Lamina Lane was, in fact, his backyard. Consequently, having an inoperable vehicle in the space was not a violation.
Additionally, he told the BOS the deck that was determined to be in violation had been there forever. It was not a new addition, the only work done on it was to make it safer.
“The county’s charges are bogus … What looks like trash to some are resources for others,” Seiverd said, adding he is working on three different houses and most of what is on the property are supplies needed for the work.
District 2 Supervisor and Chair of the BOS Tim Humphrey said it appears no attempt has been made to comply with the zoning ordinances.
Seiverd repeated, “I don’t think I’m in violation of any ordinances.”
District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen told Seiverd the property is in his district and he has driven by it before. He said, “Be a good neighbor and keep the property clean.”
Christensen asked Randy Pluimer with the community development office what was needed to bring the property into compliance. Plumier said the inoperable vehicle needs to be moved to the back third of the property and a building permit should be pulled for the deck. If the plans complied, then the permit would be approved.
“Mr. Seiverd has been given time to come into compliance with the zoning ordinance and he has not complied with it,” Pluimer said.
Moving to affirm the hearing officer’s judgment of non-compliance and the accompanying fines, Christensen said, “It is unfortunate it has not been resolved.”
The BOS unanimously affirmed the decision by Voakes and Seiverd said he would appeal to the Superior Court.
