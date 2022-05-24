The Gila County Board of Supervisors at its May 17 meeting started the process of improving the county fairgrounds in Globe, opening the project up for bids.
Demolition is the first phase of a long-term project to make the site better suited to host more events.
For many years, the fairgrounds were used to host horse racing events. Those events have not taken place in sometime and in the intervening years the racetrack posts and railing have fallen into disrepair and the track is no longer required.
Additionally, the announcer booth is beyond repair and three outbuildings need to be demolished so the space can be better used for events.
The first phase of the Fairgrounds Site Improvements project is to demolish and remove the old racetrack, outbuildings, and announcer booth. An additional phase of the fairgrounds site improvements will follow as funding is identified.
The board was told the staff recommended the removal of these structures for safety and site improvements to the fairgrounds.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting is at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 8 at the fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Road, Globe to view site and review and understand the scope of work. Bids are due by 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23.
According to the information provided to the BOS at the May 17 meeting, the scope of work is to:
Remove old existing racetrack fencing and posts, announcer’s booth, and six outbuildings, making the fairgrounds more adaptable to and usable for events.
The contractor shall:
• Remove and dispose of all racetrack railing and posts
• Dismantle and remove old announcer’s booth
• Tear down and remove six free-standing buildings; area shall be broom swept after demolition. Gila County representatives will identify the six structures to be torn down and removed during the mandatory walk through of this project. A bid alternative is requested for all metal siding on the buildings to be salvaged and stored at the fairgrounds as directed by county staff.
• All debris shall be removed and disposed of as a component of the bid price.
Any contractor wishing to submit a bid for this project must attend the pre-bid meeting.
The bid price must include all costs, including all labor, materials, insurance, overhead and profit.
After contract award and submission of acceptable insurance certificates, the Contracting Officer shall issue a Notice to Proceed. The Notice to Proceed will establish a date, (a minimum of ten days from date of contract award unless the contractor agrees to an earlier date) on which performance shall start.
The work must take place from the start date in the Notice to Proceed and be completed no later than Aug. 30, 2022.
