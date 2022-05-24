Following in the steps of Gov. Doug Ducey, Gila County ended its COVID-19 proclamation of emergency at the May 17 Gila County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Ducey issued a “Termination of Emergency” March 22, declaring the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is no longer beyond Arizona’s control.
Gila County Health and Emergency Management acknowledged Ducey’s “Termination of Emergency.” The action was based on A.R.S. § 26-303(f), which states, “the powers granted to the governor by this chapter with respect to a state of emergency shall terminate when the state of emergency has been terminated by proclamation of the governor or by concurrent resolution of the legislature declaring it at an end.”
The proclamation’s mission has been fulfilled, so it should now be ended/terminated, Josh Beck, with Health Emergency Management, told the board.
He added there is still COVID in the county, about 40 to 50 cases per week — roughly 25 in the county and 30 among the tribal communities. Beck said his department is continuing to operate its Emergency Operations Center, but virtually. There is still COVID money to be spent by the end of the fiscal year and more funds are expected in the future to continue providing vaccinations and monitoring the disease in the county. With the proclamation ended, emergency management staff will be freed up to handle any issues arising during the fire season.
Fire season
On the topic of fire season, Janet Dean with APS, made a presentation to the board regarding her company’s fire vegetation management program.
APS maintains defensible space around all its poles and patrols areas of high risk of fire, covering 5,000 miles of lines.
She said it also has operational protocols in place. Its power delivery system is equipped with “reclosures” — devices that will automatically turn power on when an outage is detected. It cycles three times and if the power is not restored after the third time, personnel are sent to the site. During fire season, the reclosure devices are turned off, so if there is a power outage, the system will not be turned back on in the event the action could spark a fire.
