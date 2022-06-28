Gila County has received a $1.56 million federal grant to buy several flood-prone properties. The Campaign Creek Post Fire Project grant allows the county to buy out eight properties in Roosevelt Estates. The grant was approved at the June 21 Board of Supervisors’ meeting.
The total project cost is just over $2 million with a federal match of 75% and a local match of 25%, explained Darde deRoulhac, the county’s floodplain administrator. The local match includes a county share of $343,456 (17%) and a property owner share of $176,760 (8%). The property owner share is the result of the owners agreeing to accept 90% of the appraised value of their land and structures in the buy-out, deRoulhac said.
He said the Campaign Creek Post Fire Project grant will allow Gila County to get eight properties that are the most highly flood-prone along Ash Street and Mesquite Street in Roosevelt Estates Structure damage has occurred multiple times in the past, and the earthen bank system erected many years ago has repeatedly failed.
The Woodbury Fire burned 87% of the Campaign Creek watershed, and the sediment runoff has further aggravated the flood hazard. The county has repeatedly attempted channel/berm repairs with temporary benefits.
Gila County contracted JE Fuller Hydrology & Geomorphology to analyze sediment flow, pre-and post-fire hydrology, and hydraulics and propose alternative mitigation measures. JE Fuller’s recommendation was to acquire properties adjacent to Campaign Creek and allow the channel to spread out in this area.
The grant proposal has been evaluated using FEMA’s benefit-cost analysis toolkit and meets the requirements that project benefits exceed project costs.
The following tasks will be undertaken during the course of the Campaign Creek Post Fire Project:
• Property Acquisition
Eight property owners have allowed their properties to be appraised and have agreed to sell for 90% of the appraised value to Gila County. By accepting 90% of the appraised value, the property owners are contributing to the local match requirements.
The county will contract with a title company for escrow service and title insurance, and to assist in finalizing the property purchase transactions.
• Demolition of the existing eight structures
The structures will be demolished, and utilities will be disconnected. The county will contract to have all septic tanks filled in, contract for an asbestos survey, and remediate as appropriate.
The county will write up any plans and specifications needed for a contract for the demolition of all structures and removal of any private utility lines (electrical power, phones, water lines on the customer side of the meter, etc.). The county will bid demolition work for structures, including outbuildings and fences, and debris removal. Bids will be reviewed, and the contract will be awarded.
Existing earthen berms on the south side of Campaign Creek are to be removed by natural erosive forces as the properties return to a natural riparian area.
From a Gila County perspective, considerable flood mitigation activity has been undertaken over the last 25 years. Each of the last three years, the dikes have been repaired, and the creek has been dredged and Gila County has helped property owners with emergency actions before and after the floods. The property buyouts will significantly decrease the cost to mitigate flooding in this area in future years.
