The Gila County Board of Supervisors will discuss funding the county’s debt to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe.
The agreement is estimated not to exceed $17.775 million with an estimated interest of $8.55 million. The county must pay into the PSPRS for members of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. It also has to fund a portion of the retirement for both detention officers and dispatch personnel.
The purchase agreement for financing the debt is to be secured by a pledge of amounts of all unrestricted transaction privilege (sales) taxes that the county now or hereafter levies, except for any taxes hereafter levied for an inconsistent purpose, excise taxes and transaction privilege (sales) taxes imposed and collected by the state of Arizona and returned, allocated or apportioned to the county. The county’s share of any taxes that state law requires be expended for other purposes, and amounts remitted to the county by the U.S. Department of Interior pursuant to the federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes program are exempt from the financing pledge.
The supervisors will receive oral comments at the hearing and will receive written comments before adopting the resolution of intention regarding the agreement that will be considered no earlier than Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Per the most recent guidelines from the federal government regarding COVID-19 and to protect citizens, citizens may attend the public hearing in person, one at a time, to provide comments. A facemask must be worn while in the building; however, it may be removed while addressing the board.
Written comments may be sent to: Gila County Board of Supervisors c/o Marian Sheppard, Clerk of the Board, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe, Arizona 85501 or emailed to msheppard@gilacountyaz.gov.
