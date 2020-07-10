Gila County recently received formal notification that its request for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) funds was approved. The county is getting $2.96 million from the Arizona CARES Allocation to Local Governments.
The AZ CARES money is to be used for public health and safety payroll expenses, but cannot be used for overtime. Included in public health and safety are fire, emergency medical services and sheriff personnel. The county’s agreement with AZ CARES states that public health and safety expenses need not be materially related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds are designed to address unforeseen financial needs and risks created by COVID-19, so payroll costs for public health and public safety employees are payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to COVID-19 issues.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office won approval from the Board of Supervisors July 7 for a grant application submitted to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. The GCSO is seeking $210,817. This grant is separate from the AZ CARES money.
The mission of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office is to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus impact on the Arizona criminal justice system. The GCSO experienced shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) in its response to the emergency and is preparing for an increase in overtime and employee-related expenses.
The funds, if awarded, will allow the GCSO to provide PPE, overtime and employee-related expenses. It is seeking $100,226 for overtime for 44 patrol deputies and $53,238 for overtime for 54 detention officers.
The total for PPE and similar protective equipment is $15,799 and includes 500 PPE kits; 10 boxes of disposable masks, with 60 per box; 500 N95 masks; 20 boxes of disposable gloves, with 100 per box; 10 gallons of disinfectant; and 10 gallons of sanitizer. The personnel in the GCSO Patrol and Detention Departments, according to the grant application, will mainly use the PPE kits, N95 masks, disposable gloves, disinfectant and sanitizer. All 129 employees of the GCSO staff, as well as the inmates being transported to courts, hospital, etc., will use the disposable surgical masks.
An additional $41,554 of the total GCSO request is for 20 ballistic helmets and 20 face shields. The ballistic helmet with face shields, in combination with N95 masks, will protect deputies from impact to the head and face from spitting, biting or throwing dangerous liquids.
They will also serve as riot control helmets in the county jails to reduce the risk of communicable diseases and impact/strikes to the head during high intensity incidents.
