The Gila County Board of Supervisors on June 16 approved intergovernmental agreements with the municipalities taking part in its Countywide Summer Youth Employment Program.
The program is for youth, ages 16-20. It began Monday, June 8, and continues through July 17. They compensate each worker at $12 per hour for 40 hours per week.
Payson is employing four people through the program; Globe, Hayden, Miami and Winkelman are each employing two participants.
The county is reimbursing the municipalities for the payroll and benefits for each participant.
Payson will get $13,824 and the other communities will each receive $6,912.
Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor and chairman of the BOS, said, “The interviews went really well. We had a lot of kids apply and many were employed, but there were some left without a job.”
