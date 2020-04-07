The second-Saturday-each-month “dollar dump day” brought crowds to Buckhead Mesa Landfill — and the monthly discount day is indefinitely suspended until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
“This step is being taken for two main reasons: the main one is to follow federal, state and county emergency declaration guidelines to reduce crowds — and, on a more personal and individual basis — the safety of each and every landfill user, and safety of our small staff who operate the landfill and interact with every customer who arrives at the landfill,” said Steve Sanders, Gila County Public Works Director.
Landfills Remain Open
Buckhead Mesa Landfill hours don’t change with the seasons, and remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday and holidays. The landfill is at 1321 E. Buckhead Mesa Landfill Road, north of Payson on Highway 87, across from the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park turnoff near milepost 263. Call Buckhead Mesa staff during business hours at 928-476-3350.
Loads Must Be Covered
Landfill staff remind residents to tarp, cover and secure trash. Arizona state and local laws require all loads must be covered or secured — that applies to residential haulers as well as commercial.
Most Cost $7.50
Landfill staff say $7.50 includes up to 280 pounds, with an additional 3 cents per pound for heavier loads. This is also the cost for all other waste — construction, mixed loads, metal, large brush.
Hauling a load of residential grass clippings, leaves, limbs and shrubs? That’s considered “green waste” and the fee is $5 for 280 pounds or less, plus a slight surcharge for heavier loads. A “brush rate” applies when tree limbs are larger than four inches diameter.
For answers to specific questions, call Buckhead Mesa staff during business hours at 928-476-3350.
