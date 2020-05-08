Gila County is spending a lot of money to promote itself as a tourism destination. It seems to be paying off. The Rim Country has seen tourism traffic over the last several weekends that doesn’t usually show up until Memorial Day weekend, said District 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin at the board of supervisors’ May 5 meeting.
District 3 Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline, chair of the board, brought the topic up during the current events portion of the agenda. State statute allows members of the board of supervisors and the county manager to present a summary of current events during a meeting.
He told his fellow board members he had some complaints from Star Valley about tourists overflowing the garbage bins at Circle K with their trash.
Martin said she’d seen the same thing in Payson and had heard one popular, local store has closed its restrooms to the public because one recent weekend they had a line of people waiting to get into the bathrooms going all the way past the registers. She said she was thinking about talking to the town about setting up garbage bins and portable toilets at the Payson Event Center to accommodate visitors.
District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey said a number of spots in his district were seeing the same problems, so he got a couple of portable toilets put in place and cleaned once a week for the rest of May. He said it was just costing $260.
“The unintended consequences of closing the developed campgrounds in the forest leaves it to Gila County to clean up after the visitors,” said Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager.
