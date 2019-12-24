Elected to a second term in November 2016, Gila County Assessor Deborah Hughes is retiring at the end of this year.
She submitted her letter of intent to the Gila County Board of Supervisors Chairman Woody Cline Nov. 12 and is asking that Joseph Williams, her chief deputy assessor, complete her term, which expires at the end of 2020.
At the Dec. 17 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors accepted Hughes’ retirement.
While Hughes’ letter to Cline did not state the reason for her retirement, she told the Roundup, “It is simply that I have now reached retirement age of 65 and I feel this is the best time for me to step back and enjoy my golden years
“I feel that I have done everything necessary for the Gila County Assessor’s Office to move forward in the positive direction that I have set in place.”
To the Board of Supervisors, Hughes wrote, “I feel that I have made great improvements for Gila County and my department in the seven years that I have served. I am leaving with the knowledge that my department staff is trained and very capable of continuing to do the very best for Gila County.
“I would like you to please consider my Chief Deputy Assessor, Joseph Williams, to be appointed to my position for the one-year remainder of my term. I have the utmost confidence that he will continue to take the responsibility of the Gila County Assessor’s position as seriously as I have.”
She expanded on her belief in Williams ability to fill her shoes, and that of the staff in the assessor’s office.
“It has been a very challenging and rewarding experience, but I feel that I am leaving our county in very good hands with Joseph Williams in charge of, in my opinion, the finest department in Gila County I have trained him with “my vision” in mind which has not changed since day one, ‘Fair, Current and Accurate’ and I know that should the Board of Supervisors choose to appoint Joseph he will continue on with the instruction that I have embedded in him and the entire staff.
“I am proud of my staff’s accomplishments over the past seven years and know that they will continue to serve the county the way it should be in my absence.”
Each member of the Board of Supervisors took the time to thank Hughes for her service to Gila County before accepting her retirement and appointing Joseph Williams as her successor.
Williams is an Arizona native and will be 40 in January. “My family and I moved to Payson in 1992,” he told the Roundup.
He started as a private fee appraiser in 2003 and then took a job as a property appraiser for the Gila County Assessor in April 2011.
Williams said he became Hughes’ Chief Deputy Assessor in August 2015.
“I moved to Miami in 2015, but I split my time between the Payson and Globe offices about 50-50,” he said.
Williams said he plans to run for Gila County Assessor next year.
“(I want) to carry on the mission of providing excellent customer service, fair and accurate values, and continuing to bring efficiency to government. I also want to expand enrollment in our exemption and senior freeze programs,” he said.
