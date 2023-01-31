The contractor needs more construction easements and high flows in Tonto Creek are creating delays in the Tonto Creek Bridge project.
Because of additional temporary construction easements required by the contractor for the Tonto Creek Bridge project an update of the Biological Opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is necessary. This could take up to 135 days. Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor said, “There is no guarantee the opinion will be in the county’s favor.”
County manager James Menlove agreed, cautioning, “It’s a big problem (biological opinions) can get stuck in mud and mire.”
Thomas Goodman and Rachel Hansen, with public works, updated the Gila County Board of Supervisors on the bridge project at a Jan. 24 work session.
The bridge ground-breaking ceremony was Oct. 4, 2022, but the contract started Sept. 1, 2022, according to Goodman, who is overseeing the project for Gila County. The contractor, AMES Construction, has 390 working days to finish the project.
As of the close of business on Jan. 13, 81 working days had been charged. That means 20.7% of the contract time has been used, Goodman said.
So, AMES Construction has earned $3,334,820 in progress payments through the end of December 2022. The contract amount is $21,094,933.18. That is 15.9% of the contract amount.
The bridge is 1,981 feet long, made of concrete and steel girders, with two traffic lanes and a sidewalk.
Goodman said the contractor said the additional construction easements were needed to allow a truck to bring the girders to the crane rather than moving the crane to different locations. The expanded easements involve about 1-1/2 acres. He said the Arizona Department of Transportation agreed with the contractor, while the county and its engineer/designer Kimley Horn objected. ADOT is administering the project, so it has the final say.
The girders are not coming to the site until summer, but until the added easements are in place, no work can be done on the gabion baskets either, Goodman said. Gabion baskets are rectangular baskets made with galvanized wire, filled with stones and used as an erosion tool.
Only a minimal amount of work can be done until they issue the biological opinion. The active site provides habitat for species including the Southwest willow flycatcher, endangered; northern Mexican garter snake, threatened; western yellow-billed cuckoo, threatened; and the spikedace fish. The snake is found around water, so is frequently spotted in the area, said Hansen.
Goodman said before any vehicle is moved or work done, the on-site biologist walks the area to assure it is clear, even checking under vehicles. If something is found, it is moved.
When no work can be done, the contractor charges a $25,000 per month standby fee. However, if weather is the cause, ADOT gives the project a weather day, which cannot be factored into the delay count, Goodman explained.
Work continuing involves moving a lot of earth, primarily on the west side of Tonto Creek. While it is flooded, they can do no work on the east side.
While Highway 188 has been closed in the area of construction, the county has replaced a footbridge over Reno Creek it had taken down in the past. It provides access to the school and library.
Steve Christensen, District 1 supervisor, suggested the footbridge would remain in place after construction.
All the supervisors expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor and ADOT about the expanded construction easements and the subsequent delay in work due to the need for a biological opinion from federal authorities.
Goodman said his staff has drafted a letter for the county manager or chair of the BOS to sign to send to the Department of the Interior, which oversees the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, regarding the need for a fast-turnaround on the biological opinion to keep the project moving forward.
Cline suggested each supervisor write a letter, because if it needed the chair’s signature, it would require an action item on an agenda. Menlove added contacting the county’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C., Patricia Power with Bose Public Affairs, could also help.
