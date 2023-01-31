The contractor needs more construction easements and high flows in Tonto Creek are creating delays in the Tonto Creek Bridge project.

Because of additional temporary construction easements required by the contractor for the Tonto Creek Bridge project an update of the Biological Opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is necessary. This could take up to 135 days. Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor said, “There is no guarantee the opinion will be in the county’s favor.”

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.