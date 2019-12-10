A contract for $421,650 was awarded to Architekton, a Tempe architectural firm, by the Gila County Board of Supervisors to design the new county complex in Payson. The award was made at the BOS meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.
In addition to designing the structure, which is proposed to be 10,000 square feet, the firm will also design its site improvements, grading and drainage, as well as the renovation of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office in Payson and a sally port for safe transport of prisoners from the jail to the courts.
The new county facility is to have a 3,000-square-foot multipurpose meeting room to accommodate the Superior Court for jury trials in Payson, hearings for the Board of Supervisors and meetings for the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as other county and community meetings.
Additionally it will have 1,500 square feet for Superior Court jury trial offices. Offices in 1,500 square feet for the assessor, recorder, superintendent of schools and treasurer.
There will be another 1,500 square feet designated for the Board of Supervisors, plus 2,500 square feet of common areas for facility security, a foyer, restrooms, conference rooms and other. It will also have a sally port for safe transfer of prisoners to Superior Court jury trials.
The county received eight proposals for the project. Also submitting proposals were: Arrington Watkins, Phoenix; BWS Architects, Tucson; Corgan, Phoenix; DLR, Phoenix; FM Solutions, Phoenix; Gabor Lorant, Phoenix; and Johnson Walzer, Flagstaff.
According to the information presented at the Dec. 3 meeting to the BOS, “Architekton was selected by the evaluation panel as the best overall fit for the Payson complex multipurpose building and site improvements project due to their experience with building projects similar to the scope and size of our proposed project.”
Upon review of all written responses and interview responses and the county’s selection team determined Architekton to be the top-ranked firm to participate in the planning, design, engineering, and construction of the new Payson complex multipurpose building and site improvements project.
In its proposal the firm told the county, “Architekton is celebrating its 30th year of providing architectural services to the public sector across Arizona.
“Located in downtown Tempe, the firm has designed public safety facilities, courthouses, city halls, and university buildings for dozens of Arizona’s government agencies.
“The majority of the firm’s past government agency clients have awarded multiple projects to Architekton due to the successful completion of the prior ones.”
The county’s request for proposals to design the project stated, “The anticipated project schedule is to begin design and preconstruction services in September 2019 and complete construction in April 2021.”
However, with the contract not awarded until now, the start and completion dates were not part of the information presented at the Dec. 3 meeting.
