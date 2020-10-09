Gila County has worked since 2019 to develop a means to bring affordable, countywide, reliable broadband service to residents and businesses. At its Tuesday, Oct. 6 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a $50,000 contract with Kimley-Horn to develop Phase 2 of the effort.
Initially, in 2019, brainstorming meetings were held on how to improve connectivity.
The county has worked since January with consultant EntryPoint to provide conceptual network designs, a market analysis, website development, project plans and benchmarks, plant equipment, financials and community outreach, according to Assistant County Manager Homero Vela, who oversees the project.
Vela said the following have been completed:
• Visited with six cities and towns
• Developed a website and survey
• Held many Community Broadband Team meetings
• Held discussions with APS, SRP, Sparklight, Coconino County, Industrial Development Authority
• Reviewed improvement districts and cooperative concepts
• Analyzed 130 invoices from incumbent providers — Vela said rates range from $59 per month for such low speed that it is essentially non-functional, to $138 per month
• Mapped routing for APS, SRP, and Sparklight fiber routes
• Reviewed conceptual designs and conceptual financial pro-forma
EntryPoint has a county contract for $12,000 for its efforts.
“A report documenting these activities will be issued in the next month and will include conceptual cost and networks and conceptual financial pro-forma. This information will be fully shared with a Kimley-Horn consultant,” Vela said.
The work by Kimley-Horn is funded by an Arizona Commerce Authority $50,000 grant. This additional funding will allow the county to go to the second level of detail in the planning process, Vela said.
The work by Kimley-Horn, which is to be completed by Feb. 2021, is to include:
• Conduct a statistically valid survey of the communities to assess demand and interest in faster and more reliable connectivity — the survey is available now on www.connectgilacounty.com, Vela said.
• Update website, social media channels and hold town hall meeting/webinars to educate residents on the project and get their input.
• Compare the various operational structure models (county ISP, public-private partnership, open access, cooperative, other) and propose a recommendation.
• Analyze the cost to connect county infrastructure to replace leased connections.
• Review cost models and designs to connect to the first mile, the internet exchange point, and evaluate opportunities to leverage the E-rate network.
• Layout middle-mile routes and high-level costs for middle mile.
• Develop a high-level last-mile design for: Pine-Strawberry; Rim Community ring; Tonto Basin; and Young.
• Review of grant opportunities.
“The need exists to develop an affordable strategic broadband plan and prepare the roadmap for implementation,” Vela said. In order to do that, the contract with Kimley-Horn will develop high-level designs and plans for a countywide broadband system. The plans will serve to guide the county in determining the best way to proceed with the future implementation of broadband infrastructure.
Vela said while EntryPoint and another consultant also put in bids for the project, the staff recommended Kimley-Horn because it has Phoenix-area offices, has worked extensively with the county in the past, and is familiar with the terrain and geography of the area.
