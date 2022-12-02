The Gila County Board of Supervisors heard an update on Discover Gila County, its tourism and marketing initiative at a special meeting Nov. 29.
Discover Gila County has promoted Gila County to the public since Feb. 14, 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic and during the fiscal year 2021-22, DGC has continued its highly successful economic development driver for small businesses in Gila County, staff reported. Gila County excise tax revenues have also continued to have positive trends, reported Cameron Davis of Razor Thin Media. Davis’ company developed and maintains the site and its updates.
He said Discover Gila County is much more than a website. It is a multimedia marketing program with many strategies that utilize and integrate multiple advertising mediums including digital advertising, video, social media, online search, re-marketing, branded content, print, email marketing, radio and television.
Discover Gila County’s YouTube channel videos were watched more than 4,200 times since January 2022, which is up 46% from last year. He said, “People have spent over 89.6 hours watching our videos since January 2022. Up 33%. Typically, people spend 2.1 minutes per video watching.”
The DGC Facebook site has 16,527 followers and has had 783,689 engagements, which is a 7% engagement rate for 2022, so far.
Davis shared a couple of examples of the success of DGC. He said it brought more than 8,000 visitors to the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park so far in 2022. Just a few weeks ago, while filming footage in Young, he said he stopped in at the Hitching Post and learned the owner was struggling to get the word out about the business. He and his crew took a few shots of the business and posted them. Just two weeks later he heard from the owner, who wanted to know what they had done, amazed at how much business had picked up in that short period.
The next step in the growth of DGC involves television. Davis and his team have made six, 30-second videos to air during events such as the Super Bowl, which is Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. at State Farm Stadium and The Phoenix Open, Feb. 6-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!