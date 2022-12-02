The Gila County Board of Supervisors heard an update on Discover Gila County, its tourism and marketing initiative at a special meeting Nov. 29.

Discover Gila County has promoted Gila County to the public since Feb. 14, 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic and during the fiscal year 2021-22, DGC has continued its highly successful economic development driver for small businesses in Gila County, staff reported. Gila County excise tax revenues have also continued to have positive trends, reported Cameron Davis of Razor Thin Media. Davis’ company developed and maintains the site and its updates.

