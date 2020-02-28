The $990,000 the Gila County Board of Supervisors allocated for the Discover Gila County website is not all being spent by the project.
The Roundup based the amount reported on actions taken by the BOS to establish the website. Actual expenditures were not presented in any public meetings attended by Roundup staff.
Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager, recently provided corrected figures. Initially, up to $130,000 per year was budgeted for three years and it was broken into two parts, $90,000 for the salary of consultant and designer Cameron Davis and $40,000 for marketing.
The first year — fiscal year 2017-2018 — the project was active only from around March through the end of June 2018 and only $43,600 of the $130,000 was spent. The second year, fiscal year 2018-2019, the county spent $103,000, with $90,000 as Davis’ fee and $13,000 for marketing.
The third year concluded when the Gila County Board of Supervisors turned the site over to the Discover Gila County, Inc., a private, nonprofit entity, which was created to ensure that the marketing initiative had sustainability and representation throughout Gila County. Sanders did not provide the amount spent on the project by the county from July 2019 through December 2019 at the time of the update.
With the transfer, the nonprofit will manage the tourism and marketing initiative, discovergilacounty.com and allows it to qualify for private donations as well as future grant opportunities to assist with expanding the effort in to a financially self-sustaining effort.
The board also voted to pay up to $150,000 per year from county economic development funds to the nonprofit for the next four years at the December 2019 meeting.
So, instead of the $990,000 invested by the county reported in the Feb. 14 story on the Discover Gila County website, with the current $600,000 allocation to the nonprofit, the amount is $746,600.
