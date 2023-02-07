The popular once-a-month “Dollar Day” discount remains unchanged at Gila County’s Buckhead Mesa Landfill in Payson. Local residents can dispose of loads of trash for $1 on Feb. 11, the second Saturday of the month (weather permitting).

But the discount is suspended at Russell Gulch Landfill in Globe for the next four months due to a landfill expansion project that is underway.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.