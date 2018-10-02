Gila County needs election workers for various Rim Country polling places (Tonto Basin, Gisela, Star Valley); Payson resident and election inspector Mary Jane Silver sums up the lure of the job with a trio of benefits, “First, it’s a challenge. Second you can make new friends, and thirdly — you get paid! Part of the challenge is to rise above your own personal politics for the day — you have to remain neutral and can’t talk about political subjects while you’re working. Another part of the challenge is problem solving: answering people’s questions — and they’ll have plenty on election day!”
Silver works Precinct #1 at the Expedition Church on West Bonita Street in the heart of downtown Payson; she’s the inspector and relies on a team with members that each know their jobs well, and are ready and willing to pinch-hit for others on break; or cover unexpected absences.
Silver and her team tallied 493 voters during the primary this past August, plus another 93 provisional ballots. She explains the latter are often brought to the polling place by residents who requested an early ballot to vote-by-mail, then failed to complete them until election day. “Now, that’s a lot of provisionals to deal with on election day — 93 — and these require verification by the ID judge in order to be recognized as official. You run into so many interesting situations! At the recent primary we had local residents who recently moved here from Thailand, they arrived after work and late that day, maybe just an hour or two before the election was scheduled to close. We were unable to validate them as registered voters. They understood the basic process and genuinely wanted to vote, but they weren’t registered — they left knowing what they needed to do in order to register for the November election, and I hope to see them again next month.”
Silver retired from a career in nursing, having worked for 35 years in the Valley “at just about every hospital you can name” before moving to Payson and working as a respiratory therapist for another five years, then retiring in 2012.
Election staff collect anecdotes about notable voters — particularly those who attempt to vote more than once.
“One election it was late in the afternoon, from across the room I hear the ID judge say: ‘Sir, you’ve already voted!’ The ID judge is the first person a voter encounters when they arrive; this man had been through earlier — then returned later with a lady friend, and he hadn’t even bothered to change his T-shirt!
“Something important that I want people to know is about our Election Director Eric Mariscal, and how wonderful, hard-working and helpful he is. He’s our boss, and he has a big job overseeing the entire Gila County election — but he and his staff are also right there with us, whether it’s helping deal with an overly inebriated voter, or cleaning up the polling place and making sure the church is back in order at the end of a long 17-hour day there.”
