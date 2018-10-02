What does it take to become a clerk, ballot judge, inspector or marshal before the November election? It’s not as complex as you might guess, and Gila County Elections Department staff will offer paid training sessions in Payson starting Monday, Oct. 15.
Is helping voters a rewarding way to spend your first Tuesday in November? Consider the reflections of these two Rim Country poll workers interviewed about their experiences working the polls. Lee Prins’ experience is detailed below, and Mary Jane Silver’s history with elections is in the box at right.
Lee Prins brought an impressive Arizona elections resumé with him when he moved from the Valley to Pine in 2015. While employed in the Valley, he also signed up to work elections in Pinal County from 2004-2008; then assisted with elections in Maricopa County.
“I was the inspector — running the precinct when it’s open for voting, collaborating with other staff who have various jobs at the site for the day. Most people arrive prepared to vote; our job that day is to make their voting experience as smooth and efficient as possible and having a solid team can help assure that.”
An advanced voting system
“Yes, I enjoy working the elections — I’ve been involved with politics all my life, starting in 1963 as a young volunteer working on Barry Goldwater’s presidential campaign — and other campaigns since. Assisting a campaign is political; this is different — working an election is a public service. Voters are here for a specific reason, they want to vote, and they want pleasant, accommodating people who can help them.
“Working on election day you get to meet a lot of people in your community, and that’s especially true in smaller communities. I’ve worked in Gold Canyon and here in Pine-Strawberry. After retiring to live full-time in Strawberry, I found that while I was no longer drawn to campaigns, I’ve enjoyed election boards. I’ve had a lot of people work for me over the course of elections. We had four separate elections in 2016! It’s a chance for us to meet and talk with a lot of people — especially retired people. When it comes to voting, they generally prefer face-to-face, personal interaction, even though it’s just one day.”
Gila County is fortunate to attract election overseers with careers such as Prins. As executive director of the Arizona Board of Accountancy he managed the board that regulates CPAs and public accountants, ensuring both are properly licensed and regulated to ensure compliance with state statutes. Prins bought a second home in Strawberry in 1999, commuting from Phoenix to Rim Country weekends, until retirement and full-time residency three years ago.
Gila County had a shortage of Rim Country election workers for the recent primary, and a recruiting drive this month includes training sessions (see schedule below). Prins describes it as a rewarding job — and he’s proud of Gila County’s election staff and organization, compared to his prior experience in Pinal and Maricopa counties.
“Gila County has an advanced voting system, one that’s attuned to people who have capabilities working with computers, but also with the human element of trained poll workers ready to assist voters who prefer the older and traditional way to vote by ballot. “One attraction of the system Gila County has: it’s simple to use and doesn’t require complex equipment that would take a long time to set up. I’ve worked elections in two other counties and have seen firsthand that Gila County is more advanced in terms of technology. Training is better, too; instruction is one-on-one compared with my experience in Maricopa County, where we had 150 people in the pre-election poll worker training class and there was no hands-on component, minimal interaction. Gila County has an outstanding staff with Election Director Eric Mariscal and Cate Gore; they demonstrate their dedication to training with each new election. I’ve seen Eric work late after hours on a Friday teaching election workers how to do the job right. Cate is accommodating, efficient and smart.
“My job as inspector is complex, it’s often a long day starting at 6 a.m., ending at 8 or 9 p.m. Working an election is a less technical job for most individual staffers in the precinct — they just need to have a genuine interest in helping people vote — it doesn’t really take technical expertise, and training is provided.”
Oct. 15-18 Recruiting
& Training Drive
Prins oversees polls at the Pine-Strawberry Baptist Church, when fully staffed his team of six should include ID clerks and ballot judges, provisional clerks and an election marshal.
He describes election day as a friendly environment, “Our election team is a great group, and you have a chance to be together through the day and talk. Like any team, we all need to rely on each other — and I try to get people to work around different jobs, to be cross-trained so everyone can take a break when they need to. Rita Anderson is our all-star — in fact, with the recent primary election, Rita and I were the only two with prior election experience. We had 200 people vote in the primary, with another 150 ballots dropped off by early voters. Rita’s knowledgeable and calmly does what it takes to get the process done.”
The Oct. 15-18 recruiting and training drive is designed to fill Rim Country teams with new ID clerks and the more complex job of ballot judge, who issues paper ballots, oversees ballot problems — and helps arbitrate if trouble arises with someone’s ability to vote. Teams need a provisional clerk trained to resolve voters who lack proper ID or arrive at the polls with records indicating they already voted by early ballot. Elections need a marshal, too; with limited law enforcement authority for the day — and responsible for keeping political signs outside the 75-foot barrier; maintaining order by curtailing people from inappropriate politicking. Marshals also ensure access for voters with disabilities, so they can enter and leave the precinct safely and comfortably.
Note: Election workers must be registered to vote in Gila County; must attend a training session (with pay); and have solid communication skills. Questions? Call Gila County Elections Cate Gore at 928-402-8709 or email cgore@gilacountyaz.gov.
