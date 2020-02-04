Want to do your part to assure 2020 elections are fair and efficient? Train to be an election worker, and earn up to $105 assisting voters and helping with upcoming elections — such as the March 17 Presidential Preference Election.
The Gila County Elections Department announced this week that poll workers are especially needed for Pine-Strawberry, Star Valley, Tonto Basin, Roosevelt and Young — also Miami, San Carlos and Canyon Day.
Paid training sessions are in Globe Feb. 10-14 for various positions, with local training in Payson Feb. 18-21. See list of specific dates below.
Requirements? To work the polls you must be registered as a voter in Gila County, have good communication skills — and attend one of the paid trainings before the Presidential Preference Election on March 17.
Training schedule
Sessions in Payson are at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon for ID clerks and provisional clerks for Gisela, Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry, Zane Grey and Whispering Pines.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ballot judges and marshals for those same vote centers.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for inspectors to work Payson Vote Centers 1, 2, 3; Star Valley Vote Center, Gisela, Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry, Zane Grey & Whispering Pines.
• Thursday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon ID clerks and provisional clerks will be trained for Payson vote centers 1, 2, 3 and the Star Valley vote center.
• Thursday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. training for ballot judges and marshals for Payson vote centers 1, 2, 3 plus the Star Valley vote center.
• Friday, Feb. 21 is a make-up class for all Payson and Rim Country precincts from 9 a.m. to noon, with an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.
In Young just one class scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28 for all positions, with training in the Pleasant Valley Community Center.
Apply today or ask questions with a call or email to Erin Miller at the Gila County Elections Department, 928-402-8709 or email eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov.
