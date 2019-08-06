Recently the Arizona Corporation Commission passed an emergency rule forbidding most power companies from shutting off power to delinquent customers. The rule shields utility customers from cutoffs until Oct. 15.
Gila County Community Action program staff worry about the message being sent — and urge utility customers to keep up with power bills or pay as much as possible each month.
“It’s true that service won’t be disconnected, but customers need to realize we all continue to be billed every month for the electricity we use, and we’re responsible for paying our bills,” said Gila County Community Action Program Director Malissa Buzan.
Customers need to ask for help before it’s too late, before they have an unaffordable bill, and then have to choose between paying for electricity, food, a mortgage, or expensive but essential medication, Buzan said.
APS offers assistance programs, call APS customer service at 602-371-7171 or toll-free 800-253-9405 on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to speak with staff or read more at aps.com.
Tips to manage your bill
• Compare plans — Login to your utility account to review your plan, and options
• Choose your payment due date
• Sign up for AutoPay and never miss a payment
• Save energy, weatherize your home with simple, easy ways to reduce your energy use and save money
• Pre-arrange helpful email or text messages reminding when payments are due
Need help?
APS can make payment arrangements for those who need more time to make a payment; utility staff can also get eligible customers enrolled in the Energy Support Program. Are you dependent on life-sustaining medical equipment? If so, there’s a program to qualify for a discount. Is a family crisis the cause for your delinquent payment? Temporary assistance can be available to cover a current or past-due bill.
Other resources
• Weatherization assistance: Ask Community Action staff if your home qualifies
• Safety net: Enroll in “Safety Net” to have a friend receive bill reminders, helping prevent unnecessary shutoffs
• The Gila County Community Action Program staff has information programs to help pay energy bills and weatherize
• Donate to Project SHARE: A gift to Project SHARE can help those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!