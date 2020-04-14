Political analysts say Arizona will be a key state in the 2020 elections: are you registered to vote and, if so, are you signed up to vote by mail?
During the recent presidential preference election, voting-by-mail proved critical in the Tonto Basin precinct, county officials say. Residents living on the east side of Tonto Creek could not cross to reach the official polling place on Tuesday, March 17 because the crossings were closed. More than 100 registered voters had already cast a ballot from their homes, receiving a ballot by mail nearly a month earlier.
To be on the permanent early voter list or to get more information on early voting, visit gilacountyaz.gov.
Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham’s provided five reasons to sign up for early voting:
1. You’ll receive reminders, and you’re more likely to vote. Signing up for the Permanent Early Voter list really helps those people who have the best intentions and mean to vote, but don’t get to the polls – whether that’s because of illness or car trouble, a long day at work or unexpected travel.
2. No need to stand in line.
3. Vote at your leisure. Ballots can be long, with detailed items and many candidates to consider – issues you may not have considered until you are looking at your ballot such as education funding initiatives and ballot amendments. Wouldn’t you rather take time to read and consider these at your own home?
4. You can still visit the polls in person if you suspect you might reconsider – even as close as election day. Signing up to receive your early ballot does not mean that you can’t wait until election day; you may still bring your vote-by-mail ballot to a precinct.
5. You still have the option to drop-off your early vote at secure ballot boxes in all precincts for several weeks during early voting.
