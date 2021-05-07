The Gila County Board of Supervisors on May 4 accepted the resignations of its entire Fair and Racing Commission. The BOS also presented each of the commissioners with special recognition for their service — some members have served the county for 30 to 40 years.
While no specific reason for the group’s resignation was presented at the May 4 meeting, speaking on behalf of the outgoing members, William Byrne, Fair and Racing Commission chair, said it was time for new blood to take the reins and help the use of the facility expand.
Resigning were Byrne, Christi Lavin, Melva Enders, Janet Cline, Floyd Livingood and Andy Hetrick.
