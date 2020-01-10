A zoning change for property in Strawberry went smoothly for the Gila County Board of Supervisors Jan. 7.
The BOS approved changing zoning of 9047 Fossil Creek Rd., Strawberry from Commercial Two District (C2) to Residential One with a Density 12 District (R1-D12) to allow property owners John and Rebecca Blakesley to place a manufactured home on the property.
The site is a little less than half an acre and most of the surrounding properties, though designated for commercial use, have residences on them, according to Scott Buzan, director of Gila County Community Development.
John Blakesley told the BOS he has owned the property since the 1960s and needed to place the manufactured home on it to provide more space for his family. He and his wife have adopted their deceased son’s three children.
Buzan said the community development office had hoped to make the zoning change for all the properties in the area, but the Blakesleys have obtained a loan to purchase the manufactured home and are already making payments on it and need to move forward.
Going through the extended process of changing the zoning of surrounding properties would delay the move too much, Buzan told the BOS.
The planning and zoning commission and community development staff recommended the supervisors approve the zoning change.
