Where else but in Gila County can you order a plate of savory hot frybread while helping raise money for Rim Country charities? Now in its 10th year, the Tonto Apache’s “Frybread for Families” lunchtime fundraisers has collected thousands of dollars, brightening Christmas with clothing and toys for 75 families in recent years.
“How can I help?” you ask?
Easy! Invite family and friends, and head over to Mazatzal Casino’s Fireside Room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12 for a hearty frybread lunch. Bring cash, it’s $7 for frybread and a drink or $8 for meat with the frybread.
Frybread for Families is a fundraiser both culinary and creative, an outreach program started by Mazatzal Hotel & Casino staff, dedicated to helping families in the greater Payson community. It began as a simple frybread sale in 2009, that year casino staff raised enough money to help 10 families. In 2010 they added a cartoon mascot, “Frybread Fred” and expanded to once-a-month fundraisers, helped buy school supplies for Payson Unified School District, in addition to sponsoring 22 families for Christmas.
In 2011 the volunteers formed an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and donated 300 scarves and gloves to the Rim Country Optimist Club — also $1,000 to Payson Assisting Displaced Students — with another $1,000 to Southwest Behavioral Crisis Fund — and a happier holiday for 26 families at Christmastime.
Over the years the group has also donated to Time Out Shelter, Rim Country Health and collaborated with other Rim Country nonprofits to create a Family Christmas Carnival, which is now helping 60 families and a 152 kids.
What a great reason to bring family and friends over to Mazatzal Casino for savory, hot frybread. For out-of-town frybread fans that found this news online, set your GPS for Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Highway 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson, AZ 85541. Read more at mazatzalcasino.com.
