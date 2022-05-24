The Gila County Provisional Community College District (GCPCCD) is considering a slightly lower tax rate for the 2023 budget year. The reduced tax rate was made possible because the overall assessed value of property in Gila County has increased over the past year, having a net effect of providing additional revenue for higher education in Gila County. The GCPCCD governing board will make a final decision at its June board meeting.
Because the assessed property value has increased countywide, the tax rate will drop from .9565 to .9425. Because the reduced rate will generate additional funds, statutory language refers to this as a tax increase, when in fact it is a tax rate reduction.
The Truth in Taxation notice for this proposal will be posted in the Payson Roundup on May 24 and May 31, and in the Arizona Silver Belt on May 25 and June 1. For more information about the GCPCCD proposed 2023-2024 budget and the Truth in Taxation notice, please go to http://www.gilaccc.org/about/college_budgets.php.
“The Gila County Provisional Community College District contracts with Eastern Arizona College to provide educational services at the Gila Pueblo and Payson campuses,” said Jan Brocker, GCPCCD president. “This additional funding adds more value, allowing us to continue furthering educational opportunities for Gila County residents.”
The public is invited to send comments on the GCPCCD recommendation to leitha.griffin@eac.edu. Members of the public can also provide comments at the GCPCCD board meeting on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. To join this meeting with video and voice capabilities from your computer, tablet or phone, go to https://zoom.us/j/92701819087 and enter the Zoom ID: 927 0181 9087. To join this meeting from your phone (voice only) Dial: 1-346-248-7799 and enter the following Zoom ID: 927 0181 9087
(1) comment
If the price of an item doubles and the tax rate is reduced by .01, does the taxpayer have to pay more in taxes? YEP! If we pay more, it is an increase. Semantics trying to advance the big government messaging notwithstanding.
How many years will the taxpayers have to fund a non-existent entity?This is an actual double-dip as the County takes our tax dollars and doles out a quarter million annually plus individual properties are taxed.
