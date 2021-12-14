The Gila County Board of Supervisors rarely pulls an item from its consent agenda. The consent agenda usually contains housekeeping items, appointments, expenditures of less than $50,000 submitted by the county manager, and meeting minutes.
However, there was one consent agenda item before the supervisors on Dec. 7, that Woody Cline, D3, wanted removed. He wanted to talk about renewing the $60,000 contract with the Policy Development Group, which was hired last year to work with the board of supervisors and county administration on issues and legislation that affect Gila County.
Cline said he wanted an update from the group on what it accomplished in 2021 for Gila County, how things are going now and what future projects are anticipated. “I want to make sure this $60,000 is where it needs to be,” he said.
Todd Bowman and two other representatives from the Policy Development Group were at the Dec. 7 BOS meeting.
“We are most proud of the work we did in the special session on fires, bringing more than $4 million to Gila County,” Bowman said.
He told the BOS his company has worked closely with the county manager to prioritize the projects Gila County needs next year.
“State revenues are good and we’re going to be aggressive for funds to come to Gila County,” Bowman said.
Cline said this is the information he wants people to hear. If the item is on the consent agenda, the public can’t know if their money is being spent appropriately.
“The work you put in and the money we put in, that was good,” Cline said.
James Menlove, county manager, said he communicates every month with Policy Development Group, but he has not shared the information with the BOS.
That is something the supervisors would like to have from Menlove going forward.
“(The money spent on) services is well spent,” said Supervisor Steve Christensen, D1.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey, D2, said getting more money into the county was good, but there are legislative policies that need to be changed and he would like to see Policy Development Group work on those. He is particularly concerned about the policies regarding property and trailers. “They create a burden for counties that need to be changed,” he said.
The board approved extending the term of the contract with Policy Development Group for one additional year, from Jan. 5, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023, in a not-to-exceed amount of $60,000 for professional lobbyist services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!