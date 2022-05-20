At its May 17 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors gave the Gila County Provisional Community College District $250,000 to renew efforts to become a fully organized and regionally accredited community college district.
The money has been in the budget for a number of years, and now the college district’s board of directors is ready to again pursue becoming a separate entity.
Community college services currently and in the past have been provided by Eastern Arizona College and Pima Community College, which meant limited local control regarding classes offered and funds leaving the county or not made available.
The funding will continue for the next several years — from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. Upon mutual written consent by both parties, this agreement may be renewed for up to five additional one-year periods.
As part of the agreement with the college, the county and college will establish a joint advisory committee consisting of no more than five members (one member shall be a Gila County supervisor and one member shall be a College Governing Board member) to identify goals, objectives and actions to ensure the pursuit of full accreditation for the college is achieved.
The county and college will work collaboratively to develop operating policies for said Advisory Committee to include, but not limited to, that all decisions of the Advisory Committee shall be made by a vote of the majority of its members and decisions affecting the obligations, commitments, and rights of the parties are subject to ratification of the affected party’s governing body.
The newly established committee will work cooperatively with GCPCCD staff, the College Governing Board and the Gila County Board of Supervisors to achieve regional and program-specific accreditation and to ensure workforce training and educational curriculums are developed that support the needs of businesses and residents of Gila County.
College facilities include but are not limited to: Globe/Gila Pueblo Campus, 8274 S. Six Shooter Canyon Road, Globe; and Payson/Rim Country Campus, 201 Mud Springs Road, Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!