Over the past several years, the Gila County Board of Supervisors and its Health and Emergency Services Department have worked to update and improve policies related to areas where people gather to make them safer.
At its May 31 special meeting, the BOS continued its discussion on the creation of a Gila County Environmental Health Ordinance with Michael O’Driscoll, the health department director.
In his presentation, O’Driscoll told the board that on June 6, 2017, it approved an updated Title 36 Delegation Agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to provide inspection and enforcement activities for swimming pools, spas, campgrounds, children’s camps, food establishments, hotels, motels, public schools, public health nuisance complaints, and smoke-free Arizona investigations.
Additionally, on Aug. 19, 2020, the Arizona Secretary of State signed new rule changes to the state food safety laws requiring all 15 counties to adopt the FDA 2017 Food Code. Up to this point, Gila County was operating under the FDA 2013 Food Code. There was no regulatory impact on permitted food facilities in Gila County moving from the FDA 2013 Food Code to the FDA 2017 Food Code, O’Driscoll said.
“Creating this ordinance would also provide the opportunity to revamp our food licensing and fee program to reflect the food facility risk definitions described in the 2017 FDA Food Code,” he said.
“On Aug. 31, 2021, I presented this proposed ordinance to the Board of Supervisors with a promise to provide a follow-up at a later date once my Environmental Health team met with local on-site wastewater contractors to solicit their feedback and suggestions with this document. We have met with those contractors and received their feedback,” he added.
O’Driscoll said, “The creation of an Environmental Health Ordinance would provide transparency to the residents and County Administration of Gila County as to what our delegated responsibilities are and the legal process we must follow when requiring homeowners and/or business owners to correct violations identified in our delegation agreement with ADHS.”
One of the biggest changes created by the new ordinance would be regarding fees. Currently, there are 36 fee categories; the proposed ordinance would bring that down to 23. O’Driscoll said it would also lower some fees and raise others.
“We want this service to become as self-sustaining as possible. What we propose comes close to making that a reality,” he said.
Fees for food service by non-profits would be waived, he said. Supervisor Steve Christensen (D-1), said non-profits are not necessarily hardship cases, and he was not comfortable waiving fees for them.
To the contrary, Supervisor Woody Cline (D-3), said many of the non-profits are struggling and he thinks it is right to waive food service fees for places that provide for people who have paid taxes all their lives.
The matter was for discussion only, so no action was taken.
