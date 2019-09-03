Ribs, rib eye or ground beef: here’s a competition open to teams or individuals, weekend warriors or professional pitmasters.
Just two weeks remain to perfect your recipe and prepare to pit your spatula and barbecue tongs against other carne cooks at the annual All American Beef Cookoff on the opening night of the Gila County Fair, Thursday, Sept. 19. There’s a salsa contest, too; entries are due Wednesday, Sept. 18, but bear in mind that competitors are required to have a valid food handler’s card – which can be obtained online.
Another rule is that food entries must be cooked onsite at the fairground on the day of the event. Review the fair book for complete rules online at gilacountyfair.com; or connect with fair volunteers on Facebook - or email gilacountycookoff@yahoo.com. Other questions? Call Tanner Hunsaker, 928-200-0033.
