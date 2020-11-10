Malissa Buzan, director of Gila County Community Services, spent most of the summer lobbying for more weatherization money after getting only $10,000. She said the waiting list for help with weatherization extends more than three years into the future. She said that timeline is based on the average of what Community Services can do.
“That’s a longer waiting list than I have seen in the 27 or 28 years I’ve been with the county,” Buzan said.
She asked the Gila County supervisors to approve amendments to contracts for weatherization and utility bill assistance funds at its Nov. 3 meeting.
Amending the county’s contract with the Arizona Community Action Association (dba Wildfire) will increase the Utility Repair Replacement Deposit funds by the amount of $75,000 bringing the fund up to $78,555, additionally the Program Delivery amount will increase to $7,855. The new allocation for the Utility Repair Replacement Deposit funds will be $86,410.
The amendment to a second contract with Wildfire will increase APS Crisis Bill Assistance funds by the amount of $6,110; and increase the Direct Service Amount to $25,042; and the Program Delivery amount will increase to $5,008. The new allocation for APS Crisis Bill Assistance will be $30,050. The Utility Repair Replacement Deposit funds will increase by the amount of $25,000; the Direct Service amount will increase to $101,282 and the Program Delivery amount will increase to $10,128. The new allocation for Utility Repair Replacement Deposits will be $111,410.
The money is to provide weatherization services, utility repair and replacement, utility deposits, and bill assistance to eligible citizens residing in Gila County.
Buzan asked for approval of another amendment to the county’s contract with the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) for the Weatherization Assistance Program.
It will provide an increase of $6,344 in Administrative Funds, and $72,850 in Project Funds for a total of $79,194 in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program CARES Act funding to be used to provide weatherization services to eligible citizens residing in Gila County. Gila County is required to serve 10 units with the funds, Buzan said.
