“More than two dozen attended the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness recently held in Tonto Basin. The group formed just five months ago and has steadily grown to include county, city and town officials, along with social service agencies, clergy and local residents who want to help.
Growing attendance at the monthly meetings is good news — and the August audience applauded another mark of progress: the day before their meeting Gila County Board of Supervisors Woody Cline, Tommie Martin and Tim Humphrey were saluted with the Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Award by the Arizona Department of Housing at the state agency’s annual conference. The supervisors earned one of eight Mickelsen Housing Hero Awards, recognized for “Innovative Supportive Housing Services.” Other award categories ranged from affordable housing and rural multifamily projects to tribal initiatives, and outstanding Community Development Block Grant funded projects.
Gila County’s Board of Supervisors earned the nomination “based on leadership in the homeless arena and for working to establish this task force,” said Woody Cline, District Three Supervisor.
“Local nonprofits such as Payson Assisting Displaced Students (PADS) and our food banks in Payson and Pine-Strawberry do what they can to help the homeless, but this is a growing problem and one that, while local communities can deal with symptoms, we saw the need for a countywide effort to address the bigger picture and to identify our homeless and try to provide services to improve their lives, not just for today. As elected county supervisors, we appreciate this recognition from the Arizona Department of Housing and this award helps spotlight Gila County staff such as Malissa Buzan who have been helping homeless people on a case-by-case basis for decades, and working toward solutions,” he added
Homeless Task Force meets Sept. 26
People standing on corners, holding cardboard signs reading “Homeless – Please Help.” The scene is increasingly common over the past five years in Payson and Rim Country communities. Local residents and agencies yearn to help — but how? The simplest and most obvious, giving them cash, may be the least effective method over the long run, explains Dorine Prine: “the situations with people holding those cardboard signs vary drastically. By giving them money, you are ‘putting a Band-Aid on the Grand Canyon’ — by offering temporary help with that cash or a meal bag from the nearest fast food restaurant. We need to provide assistance that offers the person a permanent solution to their issues so they can become self-sufficient. Far better is to donate to local charities, food banks and agencies.”
Local residents committed to helping lift homeless people from poverty, connecting them with social services and hope, are invited and welcome Sept. 26 when members of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness meets at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings are open; all who wish to volunteer and participate are welcome. For details, questions, or to be added to the email list for fall and winter meetings call Jake Gardner at 928-961-3312 or email jgardner@cbridges.com.
