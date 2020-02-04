Headlines and politicians blare allegations of election fraud — so where do you turn for accurate, vetted, and trusted information as the 2020 election season approaches?
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is verifying “Trusted Info” sources across the state before the coming elections, publicizing websites and social media that are official and reliable sources — posting infographics tagged #TrustedInfo2020.
The goal is to encourage voters to connect directly to election officials’ websites and verified social media pages to ensure you’re getting accurate information throughout the election cycle.
Recently the Arizona Secretary of State turned the spotlight on Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham and Elections Department Director Eric Mariscal, listing their county websites and suggesting social media followers look for the distinctive blue checkmark badge on Facebook pages to verify they’re official.
The Gila County Facebook page, (facebook.com/gilacountygovernment) has also been verified as a “Trusted Info” source.
Voter outreach
Anticipating the election year ahead, Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham in 2019 hired additional outreach staff including Edith Starr, who began work as voter outreach assistant. In a short video posted online, filmmaker Kenneth Chan turns the spotlight on this innovative voter registration effort to reach voters of three Apache nations: San Carlos, Tonto, and White Mountain — and throughout Gila County. Find the video online at bit.ly/2S1n4Q1, or search YouTube with keywords “2020 Get Out and Vote Gila County.”
Fluent in the Apache language, and a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Edith is part of a team traveling Gila County registering voters, answering questions — and encouraging residents to exercise the right to vote.
For questions about voter registration call Gila County Recorder’s Office staff at 928-402-8740 or toll-free 800-291-4452, or email estarr@gilacountyaz.gov or kjudd@gilacountyaz.gov.
