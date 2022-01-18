A dozen county citizens have met frequently for the past three months — convening as a committee appointed by the Gila County Board of Supervisors to scrutinize results of the 2020 census and how local increases or decreases in population affect county and community college districts.
Next week, Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 28 committee members and Gila County staff host a series of informational public meetings:
• Tuesday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m. at the San Carlos Apache Tribe Council Hall, 135 San Carlos Ave., San Carlos
• Tuesday, Jan. 25, 4 p.m. at Hayden Town Hall, 520 Velasco Ave., Hayden
• Wednesday, Jan. 26, 1 p.m. in Pine-Strawberry at the LDS Pine Ward, 4159 N. Hwy. 87, Pine
• Wednesday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m., for residents of Payson, Star Valley and the Tonto Apache Tribe, in the Gila County Board of Supervisors chambers, 610 E. Hwy. 260, Payson
• Thursday, Jan. 27, 1 p.m. in Young at Bruzzi Vineyard, 47209 N. Hwy. 288, Young
• Thursday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m. for Globe-Miami residents, at the Gila County Board of Supervisors chambers, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. People may attend in person, or online — this meeting will be broadcast live on Zoom
• Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m., for Tonto Basin-Roosevelt area residents, in the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce building, 45675 E. Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.
After every decennial census, and whenever there is a change in the number of districts or the size of a jurisdiction, redistricting must take place. All redistricting plans must abide by the U.S. Constitution and Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Arizona and other affected jurisdictions in the U.S., must also abide by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. This past Saturday (Jan. 15) was the deadline for Gila County citizens to submit redistricting maps to be considered for adoption by the Board of Supervisors and the Gila County Community College District.
Visit the website gilacountyaz.gov and click the “redistricting information” link on the main page to read more.
In order for the changes to be made to the newly adopted boundaries the map submittals are planned to be presented to the Board of Supervisors and the College Board at the second meeting in February, following the Jan. 25-28 public meetings.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors invited residents to apply, then appointed 12 members plus one alternate. Starting last fall the Redistricting Advisory Committee reviewed maps submitted by the public for Gila County’s three Supervisorial Districts, and also the five Gila County Provisional Community College Districts. The committee’s mission is to bring to each of two boards — Gila County Board of Supervisors, and College District Board — no more than three alternative maps to be reviewed and adopted.
The County Recorder ensures population boundaries and changes to voter districts by the newly adopted district maps are changed and voters are notified of their new district boundaries. Voters will receive new voter registration cards if their districts have changed.
Guiding Principles
As adopted by the Gila County Board of Supervisors, the following two Redistricting Principles must be observed:
• Districts shall be substantially equal in population to ensure one person-one vote; ensure the total maximum population deviation between districts is less than 10%
• The principle that all citizens, regardless of where they reside in a state, are entitled to equal legislative representation. This principle was enunciated by the Supreme Court in REYNOLDS V. SIMS, 377 U.S. 533, 84 S. Ct. 1362, 12 L. Ed. 2d 506 (1964). The Court ruled that a state’s Apportionment plan for seats in both houses of a bicameral state legislature must allocate seats on a population basis so that the voting power of each voter be as equal as possible to that of any other voter. One person-one vote principle requires that districts be substantially equal in population. New court cases may require deviation of much less than 10%.
New districts shall not harm minority voting rights. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act forbids a voting standard, practice, or procedure from having the effect of reducing the opportunity of members of a covered minority to participate in the political process and to elect representatives of their choice. Basically, this non-discrimination provision prohibits districting practices that result in:
“Cracking” — fragmenting concentrations of minority populations and dispersing them among other districts to dilute minority opportunities to elect candidates of their choice.
“Stacking” — combining concentrations of minority populations with greater concentrations of white population to prevent minority opportunities to elect candidates of their choice.
“Packing” — over-concentrating minorities in as few districts as possible to minimize the number of districts in which minorities constitute a numerical majority (referred to as “majority-minority districts”).
