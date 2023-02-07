During this first quarter of a new year, are you considering career options – or a new job? Check out the range of employment options with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office – everything from 911 dispatchers to deputies and detention officers. Salaries just increased for deputies and also detention officers, with the rate for a deputy now listed at $54,772 — $68,465, and the salary for a detention officer recently updated to $45,960 — $55,089. Among the more recent jobs to be posted: a Professional Standards Investigator based either in Payson or Globe, with a salary range from $76,719 — $95,899. And this is rare for a job with a salary of that level: a high school diploma or GED is the minimum education requirement. Bear in mind that applicants are required to have “ten (10) years law enforcement experience, with current or previous AZ POST certification or equivalent combination of education, training and experience; preferred experience should include supervisory, administrative, internal affairs and investigations.
This sounds like an interesting, challenging job, too – the main duties range from conducting a variety interviews and investigations; researching confidential investigative backgrounds on applicants; interviewing subjects and verifying references in person or by telephone; gathering, compiling, and analyzing information relevant to applicants. Other tasks on the job description include:“Analyzes findings and prepares summary reports with appropriate documentation to support recommendations for the applicant. Supervises and oversees the activities and assigned functions of the Special Background Investigator. Accesses data from various databases and information systems to check for inconsistencies related to the applicant’s background and possible criminal history. Performs background investigations utilizing the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System (ACJIS); orders polygraph and Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA) examinations and analyzes results. Acts as a liaison and coordinates investigative activities with law enforcement from various agencies. Responds to requests for information. Maintains records and demonstrates continuous effort to improve operations, decrease turnaround times, streamline work processes and work cooperatively and jointly to provide quality seamless operations. Serve as Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office.” Check out governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz to review the variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to mechanics, heavy equipment operators, department managers and directors. Gila County jobs based in Payson include:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!