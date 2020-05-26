Money was the subject of at least three major discussions at the May 19 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
These included the monthly update on finance comparisons of the fiscal year 2020 Gila County Budget and fiscal year 2019 year-to-date performance; receipt of the federal Secure Rural Schools funds; and transferring money to the sheriff’s budget.
The financial update was the status as of March 31.
Maryn Belling, budget manager, said at the end of March 2020, Gila County’s general fund revenues were at 63.32% of the annual budget. General fund expenditures and encumbrances were at 69% of the annual budget (65.25% for expenditures).
“Targeted percentages of the annual budget for both revenue and expense is 75%, so these ratios are slightly better than expected for nine full months of activity,” Belling said.
General fund revenues are $1,646,933 more than they were on March 31, 2019. Property tax receipts, excise taxes and state-shared revenues were all up too.
Rural schools’ money
Gila County Schools Superintendent Roy Sandoval came to the board about the distribution of FY 2019-20 Secure Rural Schools and Communities Funds (forest fees).
A total of $1,158,900 for FY 2019-20 has been received by the Gila County Treasurer’s Office. This is slightly less than what was received for FY 2018-19, when the county was awarded $1,160,875 from the Secure Rural Schools Act.
Secure Rural Schools and Communities funding is intended to help rural counties negatively affected by unrealized revenues from publicly held lands. Funds generated by Title I of the SRS Act have been used for schools and roads — to create employment opportunities, to maintain current infrastructure and to improve the health of watersheds and ecosystems.
Of Gila County’s total allocation 20% goes to the regional Resource Advisory Committee for distribution. The remaining 80% of the funds are allocated to the Board of Supervisors for distribution and use by roads and school districts.
The allocation advised by Sandoval: $25,000 to roads; $903,026.84 to schools; and $230,827.50 to Gila County Education Service Agency. The money for the schools is divided with a formula the state sets a base amount for each school and then includes its average daily attendance and amount of public lands within the district’s boundaries.
Transfers
The finance department and Gila County Sheriff’s Office staff recently discovered a problem with the use of money from the Criminal Justice Enhancement Fund.
Past practices for charging return to competency costs in the amount of $467,519.18 to the Criminal Justice Enhancement Fund (CJEF) were not an appropriate use of funds and require reimbursement from the General Fund.
CJEF funds are to be used for jail enhancement expenses and the funds that are reimbursed in the amount of $467,500 will be used for capital improvements to the Globe detention facility.
The BOS approved all three presentations.
