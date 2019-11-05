People standing on corners, holding cardboard signs reading “Homeless — Please Help” is an increasingly common scene in Payson and other Rim Country communities.
Local residents and agencies yearn to help — but how? The simplest and most obvious — giving them cash — may be the least effective method over the long run, explains Dorine Prine, coordinator for the Gila County Community Action Program.
“The situations with people holding those cardboard signs vary drastically. By giving them money, you are ‘putting a Band-Aid on the Grand Canyon’ — by offering temporary help with that cash or a meal bag from the nearest fast food restaurant. We need to provide assistance that offers the person a permanent solution to their issues so they can become self-sufficient.
“Far better is to donate to local charities, food banks and agencies.”
Rim Country residents committed to helping lift homeless people from poverty and connect them with social services are invited to a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 21 of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce. For details, questions or to be put on the email list for future meetings call Jake Gardner, 928-961-3312 or email jgardner@cbridges.com.
